Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 75,674 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.