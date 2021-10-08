Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Penn National Gaming worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 71.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 429.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

