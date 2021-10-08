Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in 3M by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 815,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

Shares of MMM opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

