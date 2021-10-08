Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 249,891 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249,891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81.

