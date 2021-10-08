Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,425 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day moving average of $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

