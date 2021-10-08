Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,901 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $495.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

