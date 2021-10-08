Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

