Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.41. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 16,869 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

