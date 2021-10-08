Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.41. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 16,869 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
