Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Achieves $23.78 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

