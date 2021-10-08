Radix Price Tops $0.13 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

