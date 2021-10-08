Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.50 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00005589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00062325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,559.07 or 1.00074308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.93 or 0.06533425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,287,473 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.