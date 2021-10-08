Raiden Network Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and $2.38 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

