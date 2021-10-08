Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.44. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 799 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

