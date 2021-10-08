Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 5.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.19. 66 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 388,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several research firms have commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

