RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. RAMP has a market cap of $117.18 million and $10.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

