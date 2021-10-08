Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,211.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $9,211.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.21 or 0.06601744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.88 or 0.01106789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00099521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00511073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00354014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00324820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.