Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $758.47 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $758.47 million and approximately $107.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $10.62 or 0.00019520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,395,944 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

