Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading 1.8% Higher

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.95. 4,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.