Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $85,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. 8,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

