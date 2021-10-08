Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.15 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

