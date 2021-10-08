Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $7.17 million and $424,742.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

