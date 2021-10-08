Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.05

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 40.13 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.52), with a volume of 90,770 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The firm has a market cap of £71.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

