Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Down 0.8%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 5,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

RLLMF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

