Realio Network (RIO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,377.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $93,377.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.