Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 163,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Realty Income by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 182,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of O opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

