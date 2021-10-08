Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $96.53

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.53, but opened at $99.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 12 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

