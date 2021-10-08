Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/22/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/25/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

8/14/2021 – Verrica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,671. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $340.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

