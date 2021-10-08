Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

