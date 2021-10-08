ReddCoin Market Capitalization Hits $71.84 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $71.84 million and $154,928.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.94 or 1.00066498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00065560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00347593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.73 or 0.00577451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004378 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

