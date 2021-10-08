Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.29

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $140.21. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $138.13, with a volume of 2,061,035 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.