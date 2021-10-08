Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.1% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $547.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.87 and a 200 day moving average of $558.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

