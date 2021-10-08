REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.73. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

