Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,447 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

