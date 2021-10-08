Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,003,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

