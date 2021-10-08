Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,694 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $100,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

