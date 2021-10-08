Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.77

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1399777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

