Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RBNC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

