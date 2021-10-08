Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,150.50 ($28.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,002.98. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The stock has a market cap of £41.60 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

