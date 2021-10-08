Relx’s (RELX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 160,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,130. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

