Relx’s (RELX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of RELX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 160,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,130. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
