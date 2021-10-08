Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.