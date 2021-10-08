RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

