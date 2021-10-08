Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Up to $36.92

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $38.14. Renasant shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.