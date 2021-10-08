Rench Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 176.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 212.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

