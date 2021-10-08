Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

