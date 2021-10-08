Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

