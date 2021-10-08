Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

