Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 25,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

