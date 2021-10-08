Render Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.18 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $161.18 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

