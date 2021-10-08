Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $692.84

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.84 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.85). Renew shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 67,145 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 785.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £582.24 million and a PE ratio of 24.58.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

