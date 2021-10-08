Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Renewable Energy Group worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

